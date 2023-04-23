Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 73,763 Shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 938,926 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 73,763 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.90% of Helmerich & Payne worth $46,543,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Private Trust Co. NA grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 164.1% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 663 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Castleview Partners LLC bought a new position in Helmerich & Payne in the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Helmerich & Payne by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 1,936 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

HP has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Helmerich & Payne from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Bank of America upgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Helmerich & Payne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Helmerich & Payne from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Helmerich & Payne currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $58.50.

Shares of HP opened at $35.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $44.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.99 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.10 and a current ratio of 2.30. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.69 and a 52-week high of $54.59.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.30. Helmerich & Payne had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 6.56%. The firm had revenue of $719.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $699.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.45) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 75.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 4.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 18th will be issued a $0.485 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.94 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.39%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is currently 69.44%.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

