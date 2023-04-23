iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) Position Reduced by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 990,233 shares of the company’s stock after selling 60,940 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $47,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $111,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $117,000. Finally, Angeles Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $178,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IEUR opened at $54.55 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a 1-year low of $38.54 and a 1-year high of $54.59. The company’s fifty day moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.83.

The iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (IEUR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Europe IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed European securities. IEUR was launched on Jun 10, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

