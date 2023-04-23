Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,439,201 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $47,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 310,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 206.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 273,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 288.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.
Taylor Morrison Home Price Performance
NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59.
Insider Activity at Taylor Morrison Home
In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,050. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.
Taylor Morrison Home Profile
Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.
