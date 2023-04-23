Fisher Asset Management LLC Buys 1,439,201 Shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC – Get Rating) by 1,160.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,563,247 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,439,201 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.44% of Taylor Morrison Home worth $47,445,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 4.1% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,522,766 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $198,754,000 after acquiring an additional 333,454 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 67.4% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,237 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $18,009,000 after acquiring an additional 310,999 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 19.5% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,743,697 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,464,000 after acquiring an additional 285,099 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 206.1% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 406,172 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $9,488,000 after acquiring an additional 273,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 288.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 325,948 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,601,000 after acquiring an additional 242,039 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.33% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:TMHC opened at $39.41 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 1.71. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 52-week low of $20.05 and a 52-week high of $40.34. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $36.66 and a 200 day moving average of $32.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 5.59.

Taylor Morrison Home ( NYSE:TMHC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The construction company reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 12.80%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.19 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 6.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Taylor Morrison Home news, CEO Sheryl Palmer sold 100,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.13, for a total transaction of $3,613,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 296,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,696,358.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director William H. Lyon sold 3,000 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.50, for a total value of $106,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 50,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,779,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 384,167 shares of company stock valued at $14,042,050. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

TMHC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Barclays raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Taylor Morrison Home in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Taylor Morrison Home from $33.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.21.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

