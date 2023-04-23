Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $48.01 Million Stock Position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (NASDAQ:PNQI – Get Rating) by 18.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 427,740 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 66,366 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 11.29% of Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF worth $48,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 332.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 12,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,045,000 after buying an additional 9,300 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 47.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 16,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,710,000 after buying an additional 5,177 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the first quarter worth about $871,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF by 31.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 496 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF during the second quarter worth about $44,000.

Shares of PNQI opened at $138.14 on Friday. Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF has a 1 year low of $105.61 and a 1 year high of $147.19. The stock has a market cap of $523.54 million, a P/E ratio of 31.38 and a beta of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $137.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $133.54.

The Invesco NASDAQ Internet ETF (PNQI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ Internet index, a modified-market-cap-weighted index of Internet companies listed in the US. PNQI was launched on Jun 12, 2008 and is managed by Invesco.

