BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCRX – Get Rating) by 14.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,431,114 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 732,731 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals were worth $50,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its position in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 39,285 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,202 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 13.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 187,999 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,158,000 after purchasing an additional 22,658 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 26,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 50.4% during the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 21,534 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $247,000 after purchasing an additional 7,220 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in BioCryst Pharmaceuticals by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 242,965 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $2,789,000 after purchasing an additional 8,800 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

Shares of BCRX stock opened at $7.52 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.73. BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.20 and a fifty-two week high of $15.43.

Insider Activity at BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:BCRX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.38) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $79.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.18 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 68.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.40) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Jon P. Stonehouse sold 100,000 shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $1,038,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,008,739 shares in the company, valued at $10,470,710.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BCRX has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, March 14th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of BioCryst Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $15.25.

About BioCryst Pharmaceuticals

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a commercial-stage biotechnology company that discovers novel, oral, and small-molecule medicines. The firm focuses on the treatment of rare diseases in which unmet medical needs exist and an enzyme in the biological pathway of the disease. Its programs include BCX9930, an oral Factor D inhibitor for the treatment of complement-mediated diseases, BCX9250, an ALK-2 inhibitor for the treatment of fibrodysplasia ossificans progressiva, and galidesivir, a potential treatment for marburg virus disease and yellow fever.

