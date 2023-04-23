Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $52.41 Million Stake in iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MBS ETF (NASDAQ:MBB – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 565,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,725 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.21% of iShares MBS ETF worth $52,412,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.2% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 11,073,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,014,102,000 after purchasing an additional 135,730 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 1.9% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,652,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,430,000 after purchasing an additional 158,816 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 69.7% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,839,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $351,584,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,534 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 18.4% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 3,217,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,658,000 after purchasing an additional 498,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of iShares MBS ETF by 49.6% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,054,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,744,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,992 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.56% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares MBS ETF alerts:

iShares MBS ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares MBS ETF stock opened at $94.20 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.80 and a 200 day simple moving average of $94.55. iShares MBS ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.00 and a fifty-two week high of $100.61.

iShares MBS ETF Increases Dividend

iShares MBS ETF Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 4th were issued a dividend of $0.251 per share. This represents a $3.01 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 3rd. This is a positive change from iShares MBS ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.25.

(Get Rating)

iShares MBS ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays MBS Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results, which correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. MBS Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of investment grade mortgage-backed pass-through securities issued by the Government National Mortgage (GNMA).

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MBS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MBS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.