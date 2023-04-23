Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV) Shares Purchased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 942,948 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,656 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Envestnet were worth $58,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ENV. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Envestnet by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,417,317 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $240,528,000 after purchasing an additional 49,658 shares during the period. Impactive Capital LP boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Impactive Capital LP now owns 3,983,406 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $176,863,000 after acquiring an additional 60,321 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,713,638 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $127,563,000 after acquiring an additional 44,600 shares in the last quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Echo Street Capital Management LLC now owns 1,503,759 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $66,767,000 after acquiring an additional 76,910 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Envestnet by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,381,375 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $61,333,000 after acquiring an additional 9,855 shares in the last quarter.

Get Envestnet alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Envestnet news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total value of $30,172.90. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 30,242 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Barry D. Cooper sold 530 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.93, for a total transaction of $30,172.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 30,242 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,721,677.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Shelly O’brien sold 8,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.84, for a total transaction of $500,192.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 23,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,347,619.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.44% of the company’s stock.

Envestnet Trading Up 0.7 %

ENV opened at $66.31 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $58.52. Envestnet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $83.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -40.19 and a beta of 1.22.

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.07). Envestnet had a positive return on equity of 6.63% and a negative net margin of 6.53%. The business had revenue of $292.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $296.27 million. Analysts expect that Envestnet, Inc. will post 1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ENV shares. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $40.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $80.00 target price on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Envestnet from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on shares of Envestnet from $70.00 to $74.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

Envestnet Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Envestnet, Inc engages in the provision of intelligent systems for wealth management and financial wellness. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data and Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment provides unified wealth management software and services to empower financial advisors and institutions.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Envestnet, Inc. (NYSE:ENV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Envestnet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Envestnet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.