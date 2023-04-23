Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Shares Sold by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 144,522 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 3,597 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories were worth $60,770,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BIO. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 114,147 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $47,998,000 after purchasing an additional 9,918 shares during the period. MML Investors Services LLC raised its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 13.5% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 7,959 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,320,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 18.6% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,592 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 82.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 273 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its stake in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories by 49.8% during the 3rd quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 713 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the period. 64.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bio-Rad Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE BIO opened at $467.25 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $475.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $439.38. The company has a current ratio of 5.55, a quick ratio of 4.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a 52-week low of $344.63 and a 52-week high of $572.70.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Bio-Rad Laboratories ( NYSE:BIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The medical research company reported $3.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($0.14). Bio-Rad Laboratories had a positive return on equity of 4.59% and a negative net margin of 129.66%. The firm had revenue of $730.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $741.01 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.21 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .3% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 15.91 EPS for the current year.

BIO has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $640.00 to $680.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Bio-Rad Laboratories from $571.00 to $579.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Bio-Rad Laboratories presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $664.75.

Insider Transactions at Bio-Rad Laboratories

In other Bio-Rad Laboratories news, EVP Timothy S. Ernst sold 1,746 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $486.43, for a total value of $849,306.78. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,671 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,299,254.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

About Bio-Rad Laboratories

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc engages in the development and production of specialty chemicals used in biochemical, pharmaceutical, and other life science research applications. It operates through the Life Sciences and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments.

