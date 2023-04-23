Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Stake Lessened by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 204,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,605 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 0.52% of Pool worth $61,724,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in POOL. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new position in Pool during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Spire Wealth Management raised its position in Pool by 191.5% in the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 137 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Pool in the 4th quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Pool by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 183 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. 98.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

POOL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Pool from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their target price for the company from $355.00 to $360.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com raised Pool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 1st. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on Pool in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $408.00 target price on the stock. Stephens raised Pool from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $415.00 to $420.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Pool from $345.00 to $387.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pool currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $390.50.

NASDAQ POOL opened at $343.24 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.70 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $346.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $335.53. Pool Co. has a 52-week low of $278.10 and a 52-week high of $429.53.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The specialty retailer reported $1.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.00 by ($0.21). Pool had a return on equity of 53.96% and a net margin of 11.23%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Pool Co. will post 15.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 14th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 23.80%.

Pool Corp. engages in the wholesale distribution of swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products. It also offers non-discretionary pool maintenance products such as chemicals and replacement parts, discretionary products like packaged pool kits, whole goods, irrigation, and landscape products, including a complete line of commercial and residential irrigation products and parts, power equipment for the professional landscape market, specialty products such as outdoor lighting, grills, and outdoor kitchen components, and golf irrigation and water management products.

