Fisher Asset Management LLC Sells 7,758 Shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

Fisher Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 267,594 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 7,758 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.08% of Littelfuse worth $58,924,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Securian Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,350 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Littelfuse by 160.6% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,299 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,033 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $306,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Littelfuse during the fourth quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 14,450 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874 shares in the last quarter. 94.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Littelfuse

In related news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 4,989 shares in the company, valued at $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Matthew Cole sold 835 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.64, for a total transaction of $223,479.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 4,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,335,255.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William P. Noglows sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.36, for a total value of $317,232.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,474,557.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,513 shares of company stock worth $1,415,081 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Littelfuse Stock Down 2.0 %

LFUS has been the topic of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Littelfuse from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. StockNews.com downgraded Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $244.20.

LFUS opened at $245.70 on Friday. Littelfuse, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $192.19 and a fifty-two week high of $281.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.45, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.27. The company’s 50-day moving average is $260.02 and its 200 day moving average is $241.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The technology company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.24 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $613.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $613.85 million. Littelfuse had a net margin of 14.85% and a return on equity of 20.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.16 EPS. Research analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 12.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Littelfuse Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 23rd were given a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, February 22nd. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.06%.

Littelfuse Company Profile

Littelfuse, Inc engages in the manufacture of technologies in circuit protection, power control and sensing. It operates through the following segments: Electronics, Transportation, and Industrial. The Electronics segment covers a broad range of end markets, including industrial motor drives and power conversion, automotive electronics, electric vehicle and related infrastructure, power supplies, data centers and telecommunications, medical devices, alternative energy and energy storage, building and home automation, appliances, and mobile electronics.

Further Reading

