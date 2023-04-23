Larson Financial Group LLC Has $261,000 Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) by 236.4% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,931 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF were worth $261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VOE. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Private Ocean LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 47.8% during the third quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 306 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOE stock opened at $134.65 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $135.58 and its 200-day moving average is $136.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $119.81 and a 52 week high of $151.10.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

