Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV) Position Increased by Fisher Asset Management LLC

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,637,604 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,900 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Revolve Group were worth $58,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Revolve Group by 12.9% during the third quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 155,896 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,381,000 after buying an additional 17,852 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Revolve Group by 41.3% in the third quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 20,568 shares of the company’s stock worth $446,000 after purchasing an additional 6,014 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Revolve Group by 1.8% during the third quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter. Atom Investors LP bought a new position in Revolve Group during the third quarter valued at approximately $604,000. Finally, Polen Capital Management LLC raised its position in Revolve Group by 30.2% during the third quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 498,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after acquiring an additional 115,791 shares in the last quarter. 71.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Revolve Group Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of NYSE RVLV opened at $21.99 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of 27.84, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 2.13. The business has a fifty day moving average of $25.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.75. Revolve Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.17 and a 52-week high of $49.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.86.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.01. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 16.26% and a net margin of 5.33%. The company had revenue of $259.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $240.41 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.39 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Revolve Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Revolve Group in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $29.24.

Revolve Group Profile

Revolve Group, Inc engages in the retail of next-generation fashion for millennial and generation Z consumers. It operates through the Revolve and Forward (FWRD) segments. The Revolve segment offers constant newness and discovery through a broad assortment of premium apparel, footwear, accessories and beauty products.

