Larson Financial Group LLC Has $278,000 Stock Position in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) by 20.2% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,331 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 391 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences were worth $278,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of NBIX. Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences in the 3rd quarter worth about $207,000. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1,458.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 368,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,172,000 after acquiring an additional 345,155 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 20,706 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 869 shares in the last quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 140.2% in the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 12,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after acquiring an additional 7,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 13,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,389,000 after acquiring an additional 212 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.58% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $104.17 on Friday. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.25 and a 1-year high of $129.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.06 billion, a PE ratio of 68.09 and a beta of 0.49. The business’s 50 day moving average is $100.45 and its 200-day moving average is $110.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Neurocrine Biosciences ( NASDAQ:NBIX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $1.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.09. Neurocrine Biosciences had a return on equity of 10.19% and a net margin of 10.38%. The company had revenue of $412.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $408.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Neurocrine Biosciences’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 2.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NBIX shares. Evercore ISI raised Neurocrine Biosciences from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $132.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $122.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $131.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.00.

Insider Transactions at Neurocrine Biosciences

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of Neurocrine Biosciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $94,815.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Benevich sold 980 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.12, for a total transaction of $102,037.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 34,381 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,579,749.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 903 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $94,815.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,646,545. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 46,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,819,649. 4.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Neurocrine Biosciences

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc is a neuroscience-focused, biopharmaceutical company. It discovers, develops, and intends to commercialize drugs for the treatment of neurological and endocrine related diseases and disorders. The company was founded by Kevin C. Gorman and Wylie W. Vale in January 1992 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

