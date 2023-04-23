Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Banco Bradesco S.A. (NYSE:BBD – Get Rating) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,941,669 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 2,184,797 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 0.22% of Banco Bradesco worth $66,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 24.8% in the third quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 14,835 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning raised its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 27.6% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,319 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,312 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Banco Bradesco by 21.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 20,501 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Prelude Capital Management LLC now owns 186,147 shares of the bank’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 35.3% during the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 14,768 shares of the bank’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 3,849 shares during the period. 2.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BBD opened at $2.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.47, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.71. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.91. Banco Bradesco S.A. has a 52 week low of $2.34 and a 52 week high of $4.32.

Banco Bradesco ( NYSE:BBD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The bank reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.06). Banco Bradesco had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 11.49%. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.21 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Banco Bradesco S.A. will post 0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a $0.0036 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.33%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BBD shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Banco Bradesco from $3.50 to $3.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $3.70 to $2.70 in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.93.

Banco Bradesco SA engages in the provision of financial and insurance services. It operates through Banking, and Insurance segments. The Banking segment includes banking activities. The Insurance segment covers auto, health, life, accident and property insurance, and pension plans aw well as capitalization bonds.

