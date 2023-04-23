Larson Financial Group LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Larson Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 92.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,076 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $255,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the fourth quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the third quarter worth about $41,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $82.27 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.56 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.67. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a one year low of $61.78 and a one year high of $95.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Profile

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

