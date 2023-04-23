Fisher Asset Management LLC Purchases 454,808 Shares of Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI)

Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Herc Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) by 723.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 517,636 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,808 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Herc were worth $68,105,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HRI. PFS Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of Herc by 7.4% during the third quarter. PFS Investments Inc. now owns 19,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 1,357 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Herc by 115.8% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 8,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 4,363 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Herc by 59.8% in the 3rd quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 29,325 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,046,000 after purchasing an additional 10,969 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Herc by 44.5% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 299,102 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,071,000 after purchasing an additional 92,040 shares during the period. Finally, John G Ullman & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Herc in the third quarter valued at about $2,511,000. 96.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HRI. KeyCorp reduced their target price on Herc from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Herc from $170.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Herc from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Herc in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

In other news, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 227,393 shares in the company, valued at $34,097,580.35. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other Herc news, COO Aaron Birnbaum sold 6,141 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.69, for a total value of $870,118.29. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 44,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,348,987.21. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Lawrence Harris Silber sold 16,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.95, for a total value of $2,506,264.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 227,393 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,097,580.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 380,135 shares of company stock valued at $58,118,849 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE:HRI opened at $103.05 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $123.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $128.36. Herc Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $83.43 and a fifty-two week high of $162.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.47.

Herc (NYSE:HRI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $3.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.50 by ($0.06). Herc had a net margin of 11.62% and a return on equity of 32.24%. The company had revenue of $786.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.29 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.46 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Herc Holdings Inc. will post 13.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 22nd were paid a $0.632 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 21st. This is a positive change from Herc’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.58. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.45%. Herc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.41%.

Herc Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental supplier. It rents aerial, earthmoving, material handling, trucks and trailers, air compressors, compaction, and lighting equipment, as well as generators, and safety supplies and expendables; and provides ProSolutions, an industry specific solution based services, such as pumping solutions, power generation, climate control, remediation and restoration, and studio and production equipment.

