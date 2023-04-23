Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $59.53 Million Stake in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW – Get Rating) by 39.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,593,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 729,761 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.20% of PacWest Bancorp worth $59,531,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ethic Inc. increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 6.1% during the 1st quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 5,830 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in PacWest Bancorp by 2.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 16,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in PacWest Bancorp by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 34,637 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $795,000 after buying an additional 406 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 9,928 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp stock opened at $11.29 on Friday. PacWest Bancorp has a 12 month low of $5.00 and a 12 month high of $35.87. The stock has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $16.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACW Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by ($0.15). PacWest Bancorp had a net margin of 25.97% and a return on equity of 13.92%. The business had revenue of $353.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.60 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that PacWest Bancorp will post 2.4 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 14th. PacWest Bancorp’s payout ratio is 29.59%.

PACW has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on PacWest Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $14.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report on Monday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $30.00 to $15.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on PacWest Bancorp from $29.00 to $13.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.13.

In related news, CEO Paul W. Taylor bought 19,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 116,041 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,577,270.61. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, Director C William Hosler bought 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.66 per share, for a total transaction of $41,320.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 56,720 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,171,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Paul W. Taylor purchased 19,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $22.21 per share, for a total transaction of $439,758.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,041 shares in the company, valued at $2,577,270.61. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 55,583 shares of company stock worth $1,189,046. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

PacWest Bancorp is a bank holding company, which specializes in financial and banking solutions. It offers commercial banking services including real estate, construction, commercial loans, comprehensive deposit, and treasury management services to small and middle-market businesses through the Pacific Western Bank.

