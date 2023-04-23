Nisa Investment Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 9.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 148,998 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 13,085 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $6,537,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital International Investors purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Mosaic by 910.9% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $296,052,000 after purchasing an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in Mosaic by 37.4% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,949,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,209,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,086 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $56,666,000. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its stake in Mosaic by 7,036.4% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 830,393 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $36,429,000 after purchasing an additional 818,757 shares during the period. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MOS opened at $44.05 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The Mosaic Company has a twelve month low of $40.29 and a twelve month high of $71.02. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $47.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $48.55. The stock has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.49.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.08 by ($0.34). Mosaic had a net margin of 18.73% and a return on equity of 33.04%. The firm had revenue of $4.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.22 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. Mosaic’s quarterly revenue was up 16.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 31st. Mosaic’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.02%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MOS. HSBC lowered shares of Mosaic from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Barclays raised Mosaic from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Mosaic from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Mosaic in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Mosaic presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.29.

The Mosaic Co engages in the production and marketing of concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients. It operates through the following segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. The Phosphates segment is involved in the ownership and operation of mines and production facilities which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients, and processing plants which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients.

