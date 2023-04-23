Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $71.86 Million Stock Position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,132,070 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 40,645 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PDC Energy were worth $71,864,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PDCE. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 129.5% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 443 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in PDC Energy by 76.5% during the 4th quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 579 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 350.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 631 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 38.5% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 831 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its holdings in PDC Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 853 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDC Energy alerts:

Insider Activity at PDC Energy

In other PDC Energy news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 548,228 shares in the company, valued at $36,775,134.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,894,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.08, for a total transaction of $134,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 548,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,775,134.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 23,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,509,470 in the last 90 days. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PDC Energy Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PDCE shares. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on PDC Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.17.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $65.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The company has a 50-day moving average of $65.27 and a 200-day moving average of $67.31. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $51.72 and a 52 week high of $89.22. The company has a market capitalization of $5.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.52, a PEG ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a net margin of 46.24% and a return on equity of 42.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 41.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that PDC Energy, Inc. will post 13.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PDC Energy Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 1st. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. PDC Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.65%.

PDC Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDCE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PDC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.