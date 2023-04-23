Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $82.70 Million Position in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. (NYSE:ITUB – Get Rating) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,558,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,629,481 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Itaú Unibanco worth $82,700,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in Itaú Unibanco by 296.9% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 153,645 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $877,000 after purchasing an additional 114,929 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 34,975 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 11,468 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Itaú Unibanco by 41.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 37,984,762 shares of the bank’s stock worth $216,894,000 after acquiring an additional 11,129,486 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new stake in Itaú Unibanco during the first quarter valued at $103,000. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL boosted its position in Itaú Unibanco by 31.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 35,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 8,285 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.25% of the company’s stock.

Itaú Unibanco Stock Performance

Shares of ITUB stock opened at $5.03 on Friday. Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. has a fifty-two week low of $3.90 and a fifty-two week high of $6.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $49.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.67, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 0.66.

Itaú Unibanco Announces Dividend

Itaú Unibanco ( NYSE:ITUB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The bank reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $7.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.98 billion. Itaú Unibanco had a return on equity of 17.95% and a net margin of 10.51%. Analysts predict that Itaú Unibanco Holding S.A. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.003 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 2nd. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.72%. Itaú Unibanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.17%.

About Itaú Unibanco

Itaú Unibanco Holding SA provides financial products and services to individual and corporate clients in Brazil and abroad. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Activities with the Market and Corporation. The Retail Banking segment includes credit cards, asset management, insurance, pension plan and capitalization products, and a variety of credit products and services for individuals and small companies.

