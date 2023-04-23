Profund Advisors LLC Has $479,000 Stock Holdings in Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM)

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Iridium Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) by 2.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,325 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 261 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Iridium Communications were worth $479,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IRDM. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 13.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,733,034 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $190,836,000 after acquiring an additional 564,367 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 174.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 688,699 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,768,000 after acquiring an additional 438,000 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 27.1% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,025,586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $76,081,000 after acquiring an additional 431,792 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,774,070 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $566,786,000 after acquiring an additional 213,935 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Iridium Communications by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,756,866 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $111,157,000 after acquiring an additional 195,093 shares during the last quarter. 83.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Iridium Communications Stock Up 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ IRDM opened at $67.26 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 960.99 and a beta of 1.10. Iridium Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.88 and a 12-month high of $67.56. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $55.77. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

Insider Buying and Selling

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.10. The business had revenue of $205.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $187.98 million. Iridium Communications had a net margin of 2.07% and a return on equity of 1.36%. Iridium Communications’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iridium Communications Inc. will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Scott Scheimreif sold 96,348 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.79, for a total transaction of $5,760,646.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,289,106.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Barry West sold 10,900 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total transaction of $685,392.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,019 shares in the company, valued at $3,585,354.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 231,825 shares of company stock valued at $14,235,168 over the last ninety days. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $66.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday. BWS Financial upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Iridium Communications currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.00.

Iridium Communications Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Iridium Communications, Inc engages in the provision of global satellite communications services and products. Its products include personal communicators, messengers, and trackers, satellite phones, push-to-talk-devices, broadband, midband, and external terminals, docking stations, apps, and accessories.



