Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $85.06 Million Stock Position in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 23.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 779,916 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 148,240 shares during the quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $85,058,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 7.4% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,175 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group by 8.3% during the third quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 3,878 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $407,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the 4th quarter worth about $471,000. Xponance Inc. increased its stake in T. Rowe Price Group by 14.9% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 23,806 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,500,000 after buying an additional 3,086 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG lifted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 590,528 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,010,000 after buying an additional 7,670 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total value of $1,370,689.88. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew Justin Mackenzi Thomson sold 11,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.52, for a total transaction of $1,370,689.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 129,436 shares in the company, valued at $14,823,010.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Andrew C. Mccormick sold 14,154 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.73, for a total value of $1,652,196.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 70,319 shares in the company, valued at $8,208,336.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

T. Rowe Price Group Price Performance

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on T. Rowe Price Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $70.00 to $65.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $96.00 to $95.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $78.00 to $72.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

Shares of TROW stock opened at $111.96 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.74, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $111.79 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.62. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $93.53 and a 1 year high of $139.71.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The asset manager reported $1.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 20.36% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.17 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 6.68 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. This is a boost from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. T. Rowe Price Group’s payout ratio is currently 72.94%.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment management services. The company was founded by Thomas Rowe Price Jr. in 1937 and is headquartered in Baltimore, MD.

