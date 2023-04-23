Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $87.04 Million Position in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,106,697 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 140,846 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned 2.19% of Haemonetics worth $87,042,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Martingale Asset Management L P bought a new stake in Haemonetics in the third quarter worth approximately $261,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Haemonetics by 17.0% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 174,818 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $12,943,000 after purchasing an additional 25,406 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its position in Haemonetics by 6.9% during the third quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 82,623 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $6,117,000 after buying an additional 5,297 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Haemonetics by 2.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 35,575 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,634,000 after buying an additional 916 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Castleark Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Haemonetics by 23.2% in the third quarter. Castleark Management LLC now owns 102,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $7,576,000 after buying an additional 19,290 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, EVP Josep Llorens sold 2,391 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $215,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,234 shares in the company, valued at $1,551,060. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HAE opened at $85.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.12, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $80.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.13. Haemonetics Co. has a one year low of $48.67 and a one year high of $91.39.

Haemonetics (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Haemonetics had a net margin of 8.48% and a return on equity of 19.84%. The business had revenue of $305.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $300.47 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Haemonetics from $95.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Haemonetics in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on Haemonetics from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.17.

Haemonetics Corp. is a global healthcare company, which engages in the development and distribution of hematology products and solutions. It operates through the following segments: Plasma, Blood Center, Hospital, and Corporate. The Plasma segment offers automated plasma collection and donor management software systems.

