ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) Shares Acquired by Larson Financial Group LLC

Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,897 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,657 shares during the period. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in ARK Innovation ETF were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Surevest LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC grew its holdings in ARK Innovation ETF by 168.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 1,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in ARK Innovation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $41,000.

ARK Innovation ETF Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $37.63 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $37.09. ARK Innovation ETF has a one year low of $29.43 and a one year high of $54.97.

About ARK Innovation ETF

The ARK Innovation ETF (ARKK) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund that seeks long-term capital growth from companies globally involved with, or that benefit from, disruptive innovation. ARKK was launched on Oct 31, 2014 and is managed by ARK.

