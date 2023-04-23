Forsta AP Fonden Purchases 2,800 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Forsta AP Fonden lifted its position in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,900 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the quarter. Forsta AP Fonden’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $3,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALGN. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 39.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 934 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Align Technology by 11.1% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 180,978 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $78,911,000 after buying an additional 18,153 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in Align Technology in the first quarter valued at approximately $955,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in Align Technology by 4.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,713 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $747,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Align Technology by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 526 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. 84.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Align Technology Stock Up 0.8 %

NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $355.14 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $172.05 and a 12-month high of $381.60. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $323.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $256.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.60.

Insider Activity

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.90% and a net margin of 9.68%. The business had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Equities research analysts expect that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.45 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Align Technology news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan bought 2,928 shares of Align Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $341.84 per share, for a total transaction of $200,660.08. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,455.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on ALGN shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Align Technology from $260.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Align Technology from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $165.00 to $307.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. OTR Global upgraded shares of Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Align Technology from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Align Technology from $230.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Align Technology presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $368.11.

About Align Technology

(Get Rating)

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

