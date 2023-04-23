The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Position Lifted by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management raised its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 3,570 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 587.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Affiance Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 4,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on PNC. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $198.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $163.00 to $137.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. UBS Group upped their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The PNC Financial Services Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $162.30.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock opened at $123.38 on Friday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.51 and a 12-month high of $178.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.31 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.12. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $151.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.60 by $0.38. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 13.41% and a net margin of 23.95%. The firm had revenue of $5.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.29 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 18th will be given a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 17th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.04%.

In other The PNC Financial Services Group news, CEO William S. Demchak acquired 1,000 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $129.70 per share, for a total transaction of $129,700.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,349 shares in the company, valued at approximately $68,137,765.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate and Institutional Banking, Asset Management Group, and Other. The Retail Banking segment offers deposit, lending, brokerage, investment management, and cash management products and services to consumer and small business customers.

