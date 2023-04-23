Fisher Asset Management LLC Raises Stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ)

Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,938,351 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,852 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF were worth $79,414,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 3,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after buying an additional 316 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 20,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,053,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 160.9% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 600 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 19.1% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 379 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Portfolio Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF by 8.4% in the fourth quarter. Private Portfolio Partners LLC now owns 5,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after acquiring an additional 422 shares in the last quarter.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock opened at $47.35 on Friday. Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF has a 1-year low of $39.52 and a 1-year high of $51.62. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.29 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.25 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.21.

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index ETF Company Profile

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

