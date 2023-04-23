Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $75.69 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Onto Innovation worth $75,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.71 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.47.
Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.
Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.
