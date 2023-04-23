Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $75.69 Million Position in Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Onto Innovation Inc. (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,111,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 40,500 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned about 2.24% of Onto Innovation worth $75,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ONTO. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its stake in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Onto Innovation in the second quarter valued at $52,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Onto Innovation by 52.0% in the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR raised its position in Onto Innovation by 67.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. 93.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Onto Innovation alerts:

Onto Innovation Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:ONTO opened at $82.71 on Friday. Onto Innovation Inc. has a twelve month low of $56.02 and a twelve month high of $89.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $83.09 and a 200-day moving average of $77.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.42 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.23. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 22.22% and a return on equity of 17.82%. The business had revenue of $253.27 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.80 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.23 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Onto Innovation Inc. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. B. Riley increased their price target on Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price objective (up from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Onto Innovation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $96.80.

About Onto Innovation

(Get Rating)

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Onto Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Onto Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.