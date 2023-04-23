Larson Financial Group LLC Sells 1,160 Shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV)

Larson Financial Group LLC cut its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,160 shares during the quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $434,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 65.8% during the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 11,494,344 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $201,152,000 after buying an additional 4,560,000 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter worth $26,492,000. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 48.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,032,000 after buying an additional 879,524 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 1,244.0% during the first quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 557,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,090,000 after buying an additional 516,217 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AMJ Financial Wealth Management acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter worth $8,664,000.

iShares Silver Trust Stock Performance

SLV opened at $22.98 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.50. iShares Silver Trust has a 1-year low of $16.19 and a 1-year high of $23.89.

iShares Silver Trust Company Profile

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

