Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 129,720 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,528 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $6,123,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Newmont by 12.6% during the 4th quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 62,574 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,953,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the last quarter. Fruth Investment Management grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Fruth Investment Management now owns 31,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,467,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,965 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gleason Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Newmont by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 1,030 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the last quarter. 77.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Newmont alerts:

Insider Transactions at Newmont

In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.25, for a total value of $132,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 87,751 shares in the company, valued at $3,882,981.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.92, for a total value of $538,120.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 311,039 shares in the company, valued at $15,216,027.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 28,000 shares of company stock worth $1,304,380. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:NEM opened at $47.62 on Friday. Newmont Co. has a fifty-two week low of $37.45 and a fifty-two week high of $75.66. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.03). Newmont had a positive return on equity of 6.98% and a negative net margin of 3.60%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.10 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. Newmont’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Newmont Co. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Newmont Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 9th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.36%. Newmont’s payout ratio is presently -296.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NEM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Newmont from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, February 13th. Fundamental Research set a $51.92 target price on Newmont and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Newmont in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TD Securities raised Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Newmont from $57.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Friday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $62.73.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, engages in the exploration and acquisition of gold properties, contains copper, silver, lead, zinc or other metals. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.