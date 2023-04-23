Integrated Advisors Network LLC Cuts Position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB)

Integrated Advisors Network LLC cut its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:GIGB – Get Rating) by 31.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,124 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,829 shares during the quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF were worth $271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 247.3% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 863 shares during the period. Simplex Trading LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $116,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $224,000. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its stake in Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 5,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GIGB stock opened at $45.57 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $41.72 and a 1-year high of $47.91. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.11 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.72.

The Goldman Sachs Access Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (GIGB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bond index selected by operating margin and leverage. GIGB was launched on Jun 6, 2017 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

