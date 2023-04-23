M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB) Shares Sold by Congress Wealth Management LLC DE

Congress Wealth Management LLC DE reduced its stake in M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,773 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 111 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Forsta AP Fonden raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 24.6% in the fourth quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 36,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,200 shares in the last quarter. First National Trust Co raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. First National Trust Co now owns 48,542 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,042,000 after acquiring an additional 773 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of M&T Bank by 66.4% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 54,705 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,936,000 after acquiring an additional 21,839 shares in the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 3,301 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $479,000 after buying an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. raised its stake in M&T Bank by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 5,921 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $859,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. 84.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get M&T Bank alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on MTB shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on M&T Bank from $255.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Wolfe Research cut M&T Bank from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Argus upgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. DA Davidson cut their price target on M&T Bank from $141.00 to $138.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com cut M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, M&T Bank has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $165.10.

M&T Bank Stock Performance

NYSE MTB opened at $124.09 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. M&T Bank Co. has a 52-week low of $110.00 and a 52-week high of $193.42. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $151.06. The firm has a market cap of $20.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.61, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.78.

M&T Bank (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $4.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.98 by $0.03. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 11.97% and a net margin of 23.20%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.73 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 17.31 earnings per share for the current year.

M&T Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 6th were issued a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This is a positive change from M&T Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.20. M&T Bank’s payout ratio is currently 40.28%.

M&T Bank Company Profile

(Get Rating)

M&T Bank Corp. operates as a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking, trust, wealth management and investment services. It operates through the following segments: Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Commercial Real Estate, Discretionary Portfolio, Residential Mortgage Banking, and Retail Banking.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for M&T Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for M&T Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.