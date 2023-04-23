The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Bought by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 112,963 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in KR. Accurate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Retirement Financial Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Kroger in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, RFP Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kroger in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. 78.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kroger Price Performance

KR opened at $47.92 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The Kroger Co. has a 12 month low of $41.81 and a 12 month high of $58.97. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $46.07. The stock has a market cap of $34.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.61, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.47.

Kroger Announces Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 2nd. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.09. Kroger had a net margin of 1.51% and a return on equity of 31.84%. The business had revenue of $34.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 12th. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.88%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total transaction of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.29, for a total value of $1,232,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 178,328 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,789,787.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Kenneth C. Kimball sold 29,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.39, for a total value of $1,404,471.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 90,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,390,521.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 178,505 shares of company stock worth $8,519,747. Corporate insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Kroger from $46.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Kroger from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com upgraded Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stephens decreased their target price on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $52.31.

Kroger Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out?, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

See Also

