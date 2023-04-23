ProShare Advisors LLC Grows Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Get Rating) by 0.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 85,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $5,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 152.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 588 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the first quarter worth about $46,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JCI opened at $58.61 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $60.63 and a 200 day moving average of $62.25. The stock has a market cap of $36.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.22. Johnson Controls International plc has a 12 month low of $45.52 and a 12 month high of $69.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson Controls International ( NYSE:JCI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Johnson Controls International’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 17th. This is a boost from Johnson Controls International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is currently 78.26%.

In other Johnson Controls International news, VP Daniel C. Mcconeghy sold 3,068 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.43, for a total value of $197,671.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $325,629.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $72.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Johnson Controls International from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Johnson Controls International in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson Controls International presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.21.

Johnson Controls International Plc engages in the provision of building products, energy solutions, integrated infrastructure and next generation transportation systems. Its technology and service capabilities include fire, security, HVAC, power solutions and energy storage to serve various end markets including large institutions, commercial buildings, retail, industrial, small business and residential.

