Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO) Shares Sold by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC trimmed its position in Marathon Oil Co. (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 190,163 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 10,625 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC’s holdings in Marathon Oil were worth $5,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in Marathon Oil in the 4th quarter valued at about $80,000. Empowered Funds LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 432.2% during the 3rd quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 368,708 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $8,326,000 after buying an additional 299,429 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 39,128 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the period. Reliant Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Marathon Oil by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Reliant Investment Management LLC now owns 217,164 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $4,904,000 after buying an additional 5,589 shares during the period. Finally, Gateway Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Marathon Oil during the 4th quarter worth approximately $256,000. 77.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on MRO shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of Marathon Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Marathon Oil from $38.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on shares of Marathon Oil in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Marathon Oil from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $33.78.

Marathon Oil Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of Marathon Oil stock opened at $24.09 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.71 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.13. Marathon Oil Co. has a 12-month low of $19.42 and a 12-month high of $33.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The stock has a market cap of $15.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.64, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 2.39.

Marathon Oil (NYSE:MRO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 16th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.08. Marathon Oil had a net margin of 44.95% and a return on equity of 27.07%. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marathon Oil Co. will post 2.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marathon Oil Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were issued a $0.10 dividend. This is a boost from Marathon Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.66%. Marathon Oil’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CAO Rob L. White sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.85, for a total transaction of $114,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $899,010.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marathon Oil Company Profile

Marathon Oil Corp. engages in the exploration, production, and marketing of liquid hydrocarbons and natural gas. It operates through the following two segments: United States (U. S.) and International. The U. S. segment engages in oil and gas exploration, development and production activities in the U.S.

