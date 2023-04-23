Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.92 Million Stock Position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its position in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL – Get Rating) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,250 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 410 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Markel were worth $6,917,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Markel by 120.0% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 22 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of Markel by 1,250.0% during the third quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 27 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 87.5% in the 4th quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 30 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 14 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its position in Markel by 181.8% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 31 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in Markel during the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Price Performance

MKL stock opened at $1,329.56 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,299.75 and a 200-day moving average of $1,290.56. Markel Co. has a 12-month low of $1,064.09 and a 12-month high of $1,483.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Markel ( NYSE:MKL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The insurance provider reported $26.15 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $18.47 by $7.68. The company had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. Markel had a positive return on equity of 7.85% and a negative net margin of 1.83%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 82.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Markel from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. StockNews.com cut Markel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,516.67.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Thomas Sinnickson Gayner purchased 25 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1,317.18 per share, for a total transaction of $32,929.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 42,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $55,465,132.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.75% of the company’s stock.

About Markel



Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the Insurance and Reinsurance segments. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

