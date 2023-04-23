Fisher Asset Management LLC Reduces Position in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC reduced its holdings in Winnebago Industries, Inc. (NYSE:WGO – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,686,074 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 18,053 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC owned approximately 5.52% of Winnebago Industries worth $88,856,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,807,506 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $151,689,000 after acquiring an additional 338,099 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Winnebago Industries by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,886,158 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $100,363,000 after purchasing an additional 255,541 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Winnebago Industries by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,130,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $54,920,000 after buying an additional 15,957 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Winnebago Industries by 143.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,059,915 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $56,398,000 after buying an additional 625,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Winnebago Industries by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 626,192 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $33,833,000 after buying an additional 116,473 shares during the period. 97.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Winnebago Industries alerts:

Winnebago Industries Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of WGO opened at $59.08 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 2.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a PE ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.63. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $58.83. Winnebago Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $70.53.

Winnebago Industries Announces Dividend

Winnebago Industries ( NYSE:WGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 22nd. The construction company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.56. Winnebago Industries had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 28.67%. The company had revenue of $866.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $783.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $3.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Winnebago Industries, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 12th will be issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 11th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. Winnebago Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WGO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Northcoast Research cut Winnebago Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Winnebago Industries in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Winnebago Industries in a research note on Monday, March 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Winnebago Industries from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Winnebago Industries from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Winnebago Industries has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Winnebago Industries

In related news, SVP Christopher David West sold 7,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.61, for a total transaction of $408,158.10. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,383 shares in the company, valued at $1,436,931.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.92% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Winnebago Industries

(Get Rating)

Winnebago Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture of recreational vehicles and marine products. It operates through the following business segments: Towable, Motorhome, and Marine. The Towable segment includes non-motorized vehicles that are designed to be towed by automobiles, pickup trucks, SUVs, and vans and are used as temporary living quarters for recreational travel.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Winnebago Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winnebago Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.