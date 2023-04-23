Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Grows Stock Position in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in Corning Incorporated (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 212,307 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 18,874 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Corning were worth $6,781,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Corning during the 3rd quarter worth $29,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its position in Corning by 981.9% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,017 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Corning in the third quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital raised its stake in shares of Corning by 488.3% in the third quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 1,206 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. 67.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Corning from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Corning in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Corning from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Corning from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, UBS Group raised their price target on Corning from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.33.

Corning Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of Corning stock opened at $33.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market cap of $28.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.82, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.07. Corning Incorporated has a twelve month low of $28.98 and a twelve month high of $37.73. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $34.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.74.

Corning (NYSE:GLW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The electronics maker reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.54 billion. Corning had a return on equity of 14.82% and a net margin of 9.27%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.54 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Corning Incorporated will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Corning Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This is an increase from Corning’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.33%. Corning’s dividend payout ratio is presently 72.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Corning

In other news, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Li Fang sold 19,909 shares of Corning stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.17, for a total value of $700,199.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP John Z. Zhang sold 4,655 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $167,580.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 5,744 shares in the company, valued at approximately $206,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Corning Profile

(Get Rating)

Corning, Inc engages in the provision of glass for notebook computers, flat panel desktop monitors, display televisions, and other information display applications, carrier network and enterprise network products for the telecommunications industry, ceramic substrates for gasoline and diesel engines in automotive and heavy-duty vehicle markets, laboratory products for the scientific community and polymer products for biotechnology applications, optical materials for the semiconductor industry and the scientific community, and polycrystalline silicon products and other technologies.

