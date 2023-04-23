Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Shares Sold by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lessened its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Get Rating) by 58.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,792 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 46,674 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Target were worth $5,036,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of TGT. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Target by 122.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 191 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in Target during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Target by 96.2% during the third quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 206 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Finally, Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Target in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.86% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $162.18 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.92. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $164.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $161.00. The firm has a market cap of $74.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.12, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 1.02. Target Co. has a 1 year low of $137.16 and a 1 year high of $247.20.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The retailer reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.40 by $0.49. Target had a return on equity of 25.63% and a net margin of 2.55%. The firm had revenue of $31.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.73 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.19 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Target Co. will post 8.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th will be paid a $1.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. Target’s payout ratio is currently 72.24%.

In other news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 35,000 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.98, for a total value of $5,564,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 191,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,408,422.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of Target from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $170.00 to $142.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Target in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Target from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Target from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Target from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $181.69.

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

