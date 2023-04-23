Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 6,261 Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) by 26.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,792 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,261 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $5,049,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,860,421 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,243,791,000 after purchasing an additional 113,806 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 12.8% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,550,188 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $394,027,000 after purchasing an additional 176,368 shares during the last quarter. London Co. of Virginia boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 11.5% in the third quarter. London Co. of Virginia now owns 803,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $199,889,000 after buying an additional 82,557 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line by 117.6% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 761,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $195,129,000 after acquiring an additional 411,516 shares during the period. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line by 3.8% during the third quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 711,963 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $177,186,000 after acquiring an additional 26,199 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Old Dominion Freight Line stock opened at $348.85 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $340.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $312.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.76, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $231.31 and a fifty-two week high of $381.81. The firm has a market cap of $38.36 billion, a PE ratio of 28.64, a P/E/G ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.08.

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The transportation company reported $2.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.24. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 38.60%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a $0.40 dividend. This is an increase from Old Dominion Freight Line’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 28th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.14%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on ODFL shares. Cowen increased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $267.00 to $332.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $330.00 to $326.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $396.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, March 20th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $262.00 to $297.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $340.37.

In other news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Bradley R. Gabosch sold 2,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.21, for a total transaction of $967,167.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,084,065.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total transaction of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,854,206.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

