Fisher Asset Management LLC Has $91.48 Million Position in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO)

Fisher Asset Management LLC decreased its stake in Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LECO – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 633,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,810 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lincoln Electric were worth $91,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Lincoln Electric by 13.8% during the third quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,049 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $132,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in Lincoln Electric by 9.7% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 145,535 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $18,297,000 after purchasing an additional 12,875 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky acquired a new position in Lincoln Electric in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,086,000. Ethic Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Lincoln Electric by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ethic Inc. now owns 4,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $582,000 after buying an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Lincoln Electric during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $855,000. 73.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Lincoln Electric Stock Performance

Shares of Lincoln Electric stock opened at $160.04 on Friday. Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.17 and a 52 week high of $176.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $165.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $153.63. The company has a market cap of $9.22 billion, a PE ratio of 19.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.14.

Lincoln Electric Dividend Announcement

Lincoln Electric ( NASDAQ:LECO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The industrial products company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $930.93 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $924.20 million. Lincoln Electric had a return on equity of 52.02% and a net margin of 12.56%. Lincoln Electric’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.61 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc. will post 8.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $0.64 dividend. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Lincoln Electric’s payout ratio is 31.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $177.00 target price on shares of Lincoln Electric in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Lincoln Electric from $173.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Lincoln Electric from $149.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Lincoln Electric from $185.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Lincoln Electric from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lincoln Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.80.

About Lincoln Electric

(Get Rating)

Lincoln Electric Holdings, Inc engages in the manufacture of arc welding equipment, consumable welding products and other welding and cutting products. Its welding products include arc welding power sources, wire feeding systems, robotic welding packages, fume extraction equipment, consumable electrodes and fluxes.

Featured Articles

