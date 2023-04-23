Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Buys 34,880 Shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund boosted its position in shares of Bunge Limited (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) by 192.8% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 52,969 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 34,880 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Bunge were worth $5,285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sigma Planning Corp boosted its holdings in Bunge by 4.4% in the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,620 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in shares of Bunge by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,943 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Bunge by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 4,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Bunge by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 8,413 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $839,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverview Trust Co lifted its holdings in Bunge by 73.3% in the fourth quarter. Riverview Trust Co now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 143 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

BG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Bunge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bunge from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on Bunge in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut Bunge from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $127.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $122.60.

Bunge Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Bunge stock opened at $95.10 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.04 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average of $96.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.66. Bunge Limited has a 1 year low of $80.41 and a 1 year high of $123.04.

Bunge (NYSE:BG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $3.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.19 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 billion. Bunge had a return on equity of 22.89% and a net margin of 2.39%. Bunge’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bunge Limited will post 11.73 EPS for the current year.

Bunge Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.625 per share. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 18th. Bunge’s dividend payout ratio is 23.76%.

Bunge Profile

Bunge Ltd. operates as a holding company. engages in the supply and transportation of agricultural commodities. It operates through the following segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment is involved in the purchase, storage, transportation, processing, and sale of agricultural commodities and commodity products.

