Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Sells 96,176 Shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund reduced its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) by 33.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 188,828 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 96,176 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in HP were worth $5,074,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P raised its position in HP by 89.9% during the first quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 873,243 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $31,698,000 after purchasing an additional 413,491 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of HP by 46.6% during the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 305,877 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $11,103,000 after buying an additional 97,178 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in HP in the 1st quarter worth approximately $892,000. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in HP by 6.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 17,651 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $641,000 after buying an additional 1,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in HP during the first quarter valued at approximately $309,000. 79.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HPQ has been the subject of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on shares of HP from $30.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on HP in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut HP from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on HP in a research note on Monday, March 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on HP from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $29.50.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE HPQ opened at $29.48 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $29.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $24.08 and a fifty-two week high of $40.79. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $28.39.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The computer maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.01. HP had a net margin of 4.36% and a negative return on equity of 141.20%. The firm had revenue of $13.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at HP

In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total value of $220,440.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other HP news, CFO Marie Myers sold 7,380 shares of HP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.87, for a total transaction of $220,440.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 22,648 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $676,495.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Enrique Lores sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.51, for a total value of $1,121,380.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 766,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,612,568.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 56,925 shares of company stock valued at $1,678,337 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.32% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

