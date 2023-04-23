Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Position Raised by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund raised its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 16.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,291 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $4,863,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 48.2% in the 3rd quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 40 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 84.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 127 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. 89.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

Shares of PXD opened at $224.78 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $52.54 billion, a PE ratio of 7.24, a PEG ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $207.73 and its 200 day moving average price is $228.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52 week low of $177.26 and a 52 week high of $288.46.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas development company reported $5.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.83 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 32.29% and a return on equity of 33.15%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $4.58 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 6th were paid a $5.58 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 3rd. This represents a $22.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.93%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 14.17%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $293.00 to $265.00 in a report on Friday, March 10th. StockNews.com cut Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Tudor Pickering raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $221.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $300.00 to $241.00 in a research note on Monday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $259.80.

Pioneer Natural Resources Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

