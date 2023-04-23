Allen Capital Group LLC Sells 434 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Allen Capital Group LLC trimmed its position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,225 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 434 shares during the period. Allen Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management raised its position in Starbucks by 19.2% in the 4th quarter. Spartan Planning & Wealth Management now owns 590 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. First American Trust FSB lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 2,649 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,626 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,394 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $337,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC increased its stake in Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Patton Albertson Miller Group LLC now owns 3,426 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Starbucks from $111.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Starbucks from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Starbucks from $92.00 to $103.00 in a report on Friday, January 6th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price objective on Starbucks from $112.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.11.

Insider Activity

Starbucks Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares in the company, valued at $5,910,954. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other Starbucks news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 2,962 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.48, for a total transaction of $321,317.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 38,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,150,227.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CFO Rachel Ruggeri sold 736 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.50, for a total value of $77,648.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,910,954. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SBUX opened at $108.19 on Friday. Starbucks Co. has a fifty-two week low of $68.39 and a fifty-two week high of $110.83. The company has a market cap of $124.34 billion, a PE ratio of 37.70, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $103.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.11.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.77 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $8.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.78 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 39.78% and a net margin of 10.09%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 3.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 12th will be given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 11th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 73.87%.

Starbucks Profile

Starbucks Corp. engages in the production, marketing, and retailing of specialty coffee. It operates through the following segments: North America, International, Channel Development, and Corporate and Other. The North America segment focuses on the United States and Canada. The International segment is involved in China, Japan, Asia Pacific, Europe, Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Caribbean.

