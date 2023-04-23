Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $4.85 Million Stock Position in Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund cut its holdings in Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) by 42.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,702 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 303,955 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $4,846,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of F. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 1st quarter valued at $37,000. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp bought a new position in Ford Motor in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Ford Motor by 65.8% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 2,836 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hallmark Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ford Motor by 1,120.0% during the 4th quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,050 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. 49.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Ford Motor from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 6th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Ford Motor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Benchmark reduced their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Ford Motor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.22.

Ford Motor Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE F opened at $11.81 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $12.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.67. Ford Motor has a 52-week low of $10.61 and a 52-week high of $16.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The auto manufacturer reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $41.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.73 billion. Ford Motor had a negative net margin of 1.25% and a positive return on equity of 17.45%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.26 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Ford Motor will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Ford Motor Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 26th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 25th. Ford Motor’s dividend payout ratio is currently -117.65%.

Insider Activity at Ford Motor

In other news, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total transaction of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO James D. Farley, Jr. sold 79,921 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.86, for a total transaction of $1,027,784.06. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,638,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,073,257.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John T. Lawler sold 29,821 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.07, for a total value of $389,760.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 443,683 shares in the company, valued at $5,798,936.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 134,592 shares of company stock worth $1,740,843 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Co engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro, Ford Next, and Ford Credit. The Ford Blue, Ford Model E, and Ford Pro segment includes the sale of Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories, together with the associated costs to develop, manufacture, distribute, and service the vehicles, parts, and accessories.

Further Reading

