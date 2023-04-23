Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $6.73 Million Stake in Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) by 14.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,406 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 18,216 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $6,728,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 65.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,430,814 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $240,531,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157,849 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its holdings in Boston Scientific by 47.5% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 6,621,133 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $255,836,000 after acquiring an additional 2,132,468 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Boston Scientific by 1.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 116,886,236 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $4,527,004,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708,496 shares during the last quarter. Rathbones Group Plc bought a new stake in shares of Boston Scientific during the third quarter worth approximately $56,189,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Boston Scientific by 10.9% in the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 10,552,928 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $408,715,000 after purchasing an additional 1,036,331 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group started coverage on Boston Scientific in a report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $57.00 price target for the company. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $54.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 17th. Argus increased their target price on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Boston Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Boston Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.18.

Boston Scientific Stock Performance

Boston Scientific stock opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock has a market cap of $73.33 billion, a PE ratio of 113.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.79. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12-month low of $34.98 and a 12-month high of $53.21. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.87.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $3.24 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.24 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 5.50% and a return on equity of 14.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Boston Scientific

In related news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $1,315,980.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Boston Scientific news, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 27,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $1,315,980.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,140,126.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Arthur C. Butcher sold 6,703 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total value of $321,542.91. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 22,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,102,398.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 147,459 shares of company stock worth $7,057,754. Corporate insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical procedures. It operates through the MedSurg and Cardiovascular segments. The MedSurg segment includes Urology and Neuromodulation. The Cardiovascular segment consists of Cardiology and Peripheral Interventions.

