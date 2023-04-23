MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) Position Trimmed by Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its stake in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 82,410 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 82,391 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in MetLife were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MET. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in MetLife by 41.1% in the third quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 20,165,769 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,225,676,000 after purchasing an additional 5,876,930 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in MetLife by 92.5% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,264,670 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $319,989,000 after buying an additional 2,530,149 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in shares of MetLife by 296.5% in the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,497,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $91,038,000 after buying an additional 1,120,079 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $63,934,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its holdings in shares of MetLife by 309.7% in the 1st quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 1,364,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $95,881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,031,277 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on MET shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on MetLife from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of MetLife from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of MetLife from $83.00 to $79.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on MetLife from $82.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE MET opened at $60.17 on Friday. MetLife, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.83 and a 12-month high of $77.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day moving average is $68.74. The company has a market capitalization of $46.59 billion, a PE ratio of 20.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56.

MetLife (NYSE:MET – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.74 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $15.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.21 billion. MetLife had a return on equity of 15.64% and a net margin of 3.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 21.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.17 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 8.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Bill Pappas sold 11,345 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.96, for a total value of $816,386.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,231 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,326,782.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

