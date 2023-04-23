Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Has $5.60 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund lowered its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 37.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 22,743 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,722 shares during the quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $5,600,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. MV Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 76.0% in the third quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Dollar General in the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Dollar General

In other news, Director Timothy I. Mcguire acquired 3,550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $202.00 per share, for a total transaction of $717,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 11,104 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,008. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Dollar General Stock Up 0.1 %

A number of analysts have commented on DG shares. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Monday, March 20th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Dollar General from $255.00 to $230.00 in a report on Friday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Dollar General from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 24th. Argus raised Dollar General from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $242.00 target price on shares of Dollar General in a research note on Friday, March 17th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $248.82.

Shares of NYSE:DG opened at $218.22 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.14. The company has a market cap of $47.81 billion, a PE ratio of 20.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $216.16 and its 200 day moving average is $233.95. Dollar General Co. has a 1 year low of $183.25 and a 1 year high of $261.59.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 16th. The company reported $2.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.02. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 40.63%. The firm had revenue of $10.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.57 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 11.19 EPS for the current year.

Dollar General Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 10th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.08%. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.10%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corp. engages in the operation of merchandise stores. Its offerings include food, snacks, health and beauty aids, cleaning supplies, basic apparel, housewares, and seasonal items. It sells brands including Clorox, Energizer, Procter & Gamble, Hanes, Coca-Cola, Mars, Unilever, Nestle, Kimberly-Clark, Kellogg’s, General Mills, and PepsiCo The company was founded by J.

Featured Articles

