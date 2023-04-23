Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund Decreases Stake in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund decreased its holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 22.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 111,791 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 32,427 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $6,876,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 77,173,489 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,640,442,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,042 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Devon Energy by 7.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 42,814,521 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,574,437,000 after buying an additional 2,902,180 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its holdings in Devon Energy by 7.7% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 11,158,526 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $672,993,000 after acquiring an additional 797,813 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Devon Energy by 16.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 10,141,280 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $609,794,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469,557 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Devon Energy by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,371,571 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $435,881,000 after acquiring an additional 99,059 shares in the last quarter. 78.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Devon Energy alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently commented on DVN shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Devon Energy from $82.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $59.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 17th. StockNews.com downgraded Devon Energy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Devon Energy from $85.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Devon Energy from $84.00 to $71.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.40.

Insider Buying and Selling

Devon Energy Price Performance

In related news, CEO Richard E. Muncrief bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $53.28 per share, with a total value of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at $105,173,494.56. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director John E. Bethancourt purchased 3,765 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.06 per share, with a total value of $199,770.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 94,669 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,023,137.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Richard E. Muncrief acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 17th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.28 per share, for a total transaction of $532,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,973,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $105,173,494.56. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DVN opened at $53.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $52.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.88, a PEG ratio of 0.16 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Devon Energy Co. has a 52 week low of $44.03 and a 52 week high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The energy company reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.29 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 52.20% and a net margin of 31.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.39 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous None dividend of $0.49. This represents a dividend yield of 9.3%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 14th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is currently 8.77%.

About Devon Energy

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. It develops and operates Delaware Basin, Eagle Ford, Heavy Oil, Barnett Shale, STACK, and Rockies Oil. The company was founded by J. Larry Nichols and John W. Nichols in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DVN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Devon Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Devon Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.